Aaron Judge’s pre-game outfit hints at return to Yankees in free agency

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Is AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge hinting at what he’s going to do in free agency this upcoming offseason?

While Judge is still hunting the single-season home run record in the American League, fans know that his contract expires with the Yankees once the season is over. But Judge walked into Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday night with a potential message on the front of his hoodie.

“New York or Nowhere” was written in blue letters across the gray cotton. It’s a popular New York City lifestyle brand, but fans might not see it that way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Before the season began, Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million and was reportedly looking for a nine-year deal worth around $319.6 million. Judge set the deadline of opening day — April 8 — and said he wouldn’t talk about the contract until after the season.

Judge has stayed true to that word. He’s also posted an insane season that has helped the Yankees clinch another postseason berth with the AL East division title on the cusp of being won (New York needs to beat Toronto once in their current series).

BARRY BONDS REVEALS JUST HOW CLOSE HE WAS TO SIGNING WITH THE YANKEES

“Aaron is a great Yankee, and he’s very valuable to this organization,” team owner Hal Steinbrenner said in July. “He’s a great leader. Obviously, he’s performed extremely well this year, which we’re all thrilled about. So, look, any great Yankee, yes, it’s something we’re going to be looking at and talking about seriously. It means a lot to the organization. Nobody’s going to deny that.”

Entering Monday, Judge not only leads the league with his 60 home runs, but he is close to the AL Triple Crown, as he’s tied with Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts at .314 while leading with 128 RBI.

YANKEES TEAM OWNER TALKS AARON JUDGE CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS, FELT GOOD ABOUT OFFSEASON OFFER

Judge also had a 1.118 OPS and 9.9 WAR.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The season he’s having is why many believe Judge is going to have a plethora of suitors in free agency this offseason.