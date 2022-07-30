Aaron Judge’s ninth multi-home run game puts him into 40-homer club before August

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has officially taken New York City by storm.

Judge stole the show Friday night at Yankee Stadium, collecting his ninth multi-home run game of the season by launching an eighth-inning grand slam that broke the game open against the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees came back to beat the Royals 11-5 Friday night, moving to 68-33 on the season and 12.5 games up on the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Judge launched his 40th home run of the season in the third inning, giving the Yankees a three-run lead.

“He’s amazing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s just doing some really special things.”

After the Royals put up five runs in the fifth inning and took a 5-3 lead into the eighth inning, New York scored eight in the eighth inning, with Judge putting the finishing touches on the crooked frame.

Judge’s ninth multi-home run game of the season is a Yankees franchise record, according to CBS Sports.

“Historical,” Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole said, according to the New York Post. “I haven’t seen anything quite like this, this much, from anybody, really. I don’t think I’ve played with a guy that’s hit 40 homers. It’s July. So I’m rooting for him. I wish I could have my phone on the bench like the rest of the fans who take a video every one of his at-bats.

“It’s kind of just a steady dose of amazingness every day. Pretty inspiring.”

Judge’s Friday night performance came one day after he was responsible for the Yankees’ only run on Thursday, a walk-off solo shot to beat Kansas City 1-0 in the opening game of a four-game series.