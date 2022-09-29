Aaron Judge’s 61st home run lights up social media

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Judge’s 61st home run off Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza sent a ripple effect throughout Major League Baseball Wednesday night.

The home run came in a clutch moment. The game was tied 3-3, Judge’s blast put the Yankees up 5-3 and they never looked back, closing out the game with an 8-3 win.

The ball was dropped by a fan at the Rogers Centre and into Toronto’s bullpen. Blue Jays pitching coach Matt Buschmann retrieved the ball, and it found its way back to the Yankees and in the hands of Patty Judge after the game. The sweet moment came as Judge talked to reporters.

The rest of the MLB world reacted on social media.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact Judge tied the record in 10 fewer games than Maris. He hit his 60th home run Sept. 20 in his 143rd game of the season. Additionally, it took Babe Ruth 150 games to do it.

Sixty-one has also become a weird phenomenon in Yankees and baseball lore. Maris hit 61 homers in 1961 in his 161st game. Judge tied the record 61 years later, and he may break it on E. 161st Street in the Bronx later this week.

Judge wears number 99. Maris wore 9.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.