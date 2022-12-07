Aaron Judge, Yankees agree to massive nine-year contract: reports

Aaron Judge appeared to have chosen the New York Yankees on Wednesday over several other teams who were in the market for the record-setting outfielder.

Judge agreed to a nine-year deal with the Yankees, according to MLB Network. The reported deal came a day after he was rumored to have a done deal with the San Francisco Giants.

According to The Athletic, the Yankees and Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal.

Judge was originally thought to have signed with the Giants on Tuesday. However, the apparent deal did not come to fruition. The home-run-hitting outfielder is now set to be a Yankees player for the bulk of his career and likely the remainder of it.

A four-time All-Star in the Bronx, Judge blasted 220 homers and knocked in 497 RBI with a .284/.394/.583 slash line and .977 OPS in 729 Yankees games over the past seven seasons.

He was named the 2022 American League MVP after breaking Roger Maris’ single-season AL home-run record with 62 and was in the Triple Crown conversation until the end of the season.

Judge led the majors in homers, RBI (131), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), runs (133) and total bases (391), while his 111 walks topped the AL leaderboard. His .311 batting average was the second-best in the AL and just five points behind the Minnesota Twins’ Luis Arraez.

He will now be a mainstay in the Yankees lineup for years to come with the pursuit of a ring.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.