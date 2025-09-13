Aaron Judge says Yankees should have Trump ‘around more often’ after win over Tigers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge said the team’s meeting with President Donald Trump gave “everybody the confidence” to win.

The Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers, 9-3, Thursday at Yankee Stadium with Trump in attendance on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“We put on a show. He came in here and told us we were going to win, so I think that gave everybody the confidence in the room to go out there and do it,” Judge said, via NJ Advance Media.

“But I guess we gotta have him around more often when we go out there and score that many runs and do something like that.”

Judge went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in the game, his 45th and 46th of his MVP-caliber season. Trump talked about meeting Judge and the Yankees on Friday.

“I said, ‘You gotta win this game. You’re gonna make me look bad if you don’t win this game,’ and they were great. And Aaron Judge, he is some player, but he is some strong guy,” Trump said Friday morning during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“He has the biggest forearms — you know I’ve seen weightlifters — I’ve never seen arms this big. And he’s a fantastic person too. That’s great. He got up, hit two home runs, a single.”

On the season, Judge has a .322 batting average, 100 RBI and 11 stolen bases to go along with his 46 home runs. The two-time American League MVP is in line to add more hardware as one of the favorites to win the award for a third time this season.

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton also clobbered a solo home run in the team’s win, and they were able to salvage a game after they lost the first two games of their three-game set with the Tigers.

The Yankees (81-65) take on the Boston Red Sox (81-66) in a pivotal series that will be key in determining playoff seeding, beginning Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Tigers (84-63) begin a series with the Miami Marlins (68-79) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

