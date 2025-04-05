Aaron Judge matches Babe Ruth’s home run total through first 1,000 games in Yankees’ win over Pirates

Aaron Judge continued his scalding start to the season during the New York Yankees’ 9-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Friday.

Judge, 32, marked his 1,000th game by hitting his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning off relief pitcher Tim Mayza to make the score 9-1.

Judge’s seventh-inning blast was the 321st of his career, matching Babe Ruth’s total in his first 1,000 games with the Yankees.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Yankees captain has won the AL MVP two of the last three seasons and picked up right he left off to start the 2025 campaign. Last season, Judge hit .322 with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs.

Through seven games this season, Judge has a .379 batting average with six home runs and 17 RBIs.

BASEBALL HALL OF FAMER FERGIE JENKINS BELIEVES TORPEDO BATS COULD LEAD TO HIGHER BATTING AVERAGES

Judge has hit more home runs than the Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins so far this season.

Judge wasn’t the only Yankees hitter who had a strong game against the Pirates. Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs. Shortstop Anthony Volpe had three hits in the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Max Fried collected his first win of the season and his first win with the Yankees after pitching 5⅔ innings and giving up just one run on six hits while striking out six batters. Fried signed the most lucrative contract for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history with the Yankees in the offseason, an eight-year, $218 million deal.

Judge and the Yankees (5-2) take on the Pirates (2-6) in the second game of a three-game series Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Marcus Stroman will start for the Yankees, and Bailey Falter will take the mound for the Pirates.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.