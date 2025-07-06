Aaron Judge left bloodied after Anthony Volpe’s errant toss in Yankees’ sixth straight loss

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone called it a “terrible week” for the organization. Aaron Judge would certainly agree after Saturday’s loss.

The Yankees dropped their sixth consecutive game Saturday, suffering a crushing 12-6 loss to the New York Mets .

The loss marked the second losing streak of six games this year, their first was from June 13-18, and the first time since 2000 that the organization has endured two six-game losing streaks in a single season.

Adding insult to injury, Aaron Judge was left bloodied just after the fifth inning thanks to teammate Anthony Volpe.

Yankees players tossed the ball around as they headed toward the dugout when Volpe got the ball. He lobbed it up in the direction of an unsuspecting Judge. The ball came down on the slugger’s right eye, knocking his sunglasses to the ground.

Boone said he was concerned at first, but Judge only appeared to sustain a small cut.

He approached home plate the next inning with a small bandage next to his right eye.

“Yeah, I mean, confusion. I didn’t know what happened initially. I just saw kind of a, what felt like something happened,” Boone said. “So yeah, of course I was concerned. Had a little cut. In the end I don’t think anything too serious, obviously. But yeah, initially, obviously very concerned.”

The Mets have a chance to sweep the Subway Series on Sunday.

“It’s just the little things. That’s what it kind of comes down to – but every good team goes through a couple bumps in the road,” Judge said Saturday.

“We’ll clean some things up. We know what we need to do. We’ll take care of business.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.