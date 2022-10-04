Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run, passing Roger Maris for most in a season by American League player

The MLB record books have been rewritten.

Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, passing Roger Maris for the most home runs hit in a single season by an American League player.

Judge is now the fourth person to hit at least 62 home runs in a year – however, the other three (Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa) have all been linked to performance-enhancing drugs.

Their alleged steroid use has cast doubt on whether their totals are legitimate – thus, many believe Judge is now the true single-season record holder.

One of those many is Roger Maris Jr.

“He’s clean, he’s a Yankee, he plays the game the right way,” Maris said last Wednesday after Judge tied his father. “I think it gives people a chance to look at somebody who should be revered for hitting 62 home runs and not just as a guy who did it in the American League. He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ. That’s really who he is if he hits 62 and I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”

Ironically, Judge disagrees – he thinks Bonds’ “73 (from 2001) is the record.” but he still admitted that getting to 61 was pressure-filled.

“You try not to think about it, but it creeps into your head,” he said, adding there was “definitely some relief” after breaking that seven-game homeless streak.

Sixty-one has also become a weird phenomenon in Yankees and baseball lore. Maris hit 61 homers in 1961 in his 161st game, and Judge broke the record 61 years later, in the Yankees’ 161st game of the season.

Another cool note: Judge dons the number 99 – Maris wore 9.

The 30-year-old is slated to be a free agent this offseason after he turned down an eight-year, $230.5 million offer from the Yankees before the season. All he’s done since declining that offer is have one of the best offensive seasons the game has ever seen and become the front-runner for the AL MVP Award.

Entering Tuesday’s doubleheader, he was leading the majors in homers, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, OPS+, and runs scored. His 130 RBI and 111 walks also were an AL lead, while his .311 average was second in the American League.

Judge bet on himself, and he is certainly going to cash out.