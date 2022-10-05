Aaron Judge hasn’t gotten historic 62nd home run ball back: ‘They have every right to it’

The fan that caught Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run hasn’t returned the ball to the New York Yankees slugger yet and Judge gets it.

The ball, which an auction house has already offered $2 million for, was caught by Cory Youmans, a Dallas-based investment VP with Fisher Investments. Youmans said, “I haven’t thought about it!” when asked by local media what he was thinking about doing with the ball.

Judge hasn’t seen him yet, but he understands the situation.

“I don’t know where it’s at,” Judge told reporters after the game. “It would be great to get it back.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“That was a great catch by a fan, and they have every right to it.”

Youmans was immediately met by Globe Life Park security and escorted out of his seat after snagging the home run that landed in the first row in left field against the Texas Rangers. He was seen moving over a bit and catching the ball with his glove, and immediately shot his hands in the air in elation.

ROGER MARIS JR. CLAIMS AARON JUDGE THE ‘CLEAN HOME RUN KING’ AFTER HITTING NO. 62

Memory Lane Inc. President JP Cohen told Sports Collectors Daily that he would “immediately pay $2 million for that baseball, and I want to promptly loan it for display at Yankee Stadium for the public to see in person.”

While Judge’s home run isn’t the single-season MLB record, though Roger Maris Jr. and more believe it should be, Cohen believes that its significance to the Yankees and to baseball in general makes it worth the price tag.

Judge spoke candidly about how he felt about being named the AL home run king, which he admitted was a “big relief” getting that done with the amount of pressure hovering over him each at-bat.

When asked about the most memorable thing about the journey, Judge pointed to the fans in the seats in these past couple weeks.

PRESIDENT BIDEN CONGRATULATES AARON JUDGE ON RECORD-BREAKING HOME RUN

“The fans at home, the fans on the road,” he said. “The constant support. Seeing Yankee Stadium on their feet for every single at-bat. They’re booing pitchers for throwing balls, which I’ve never seen before. I think I got a base hit the other night and I think I was getting booed for hitting a single.”

While Youmans has the record-breaking ball, Judge said that he is hoping to play in the final regular-season game on Wednesday with the Yankees.

If manager Aaron Boone does place him in the lineup, and he hits one into the stands, another ball would have a hefty price tag on it for a potential lucky fan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge’s home run came off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco on a 1-1 slider that sat right in the heart of the plate. The ball had a projected distance of 391 feet.