Aaron Judge enters Triple Crown conversation with 2-homer game vs Red Sox

Aaron Judge’s reign of terror on opposing pitchers continued Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox as the New York Yankees topped their American League East rivals 7-6 in 10 innings.

Judge hit two home runs, tallying nos. 56 and 57 on the season and inched closer to another potential piece of history – the Triple Crown. He hit one off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning and another off Garrett Whitlock in the eighth. The Yankees scored three runs in the 10th to help with the win.

In addition to his record-setting home run pace, Judge now leads the majors in RBI (123), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.692) and OPS (1.105). He is just 0.09 points off Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez’s American League lead in batting average. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman leads the majors with a .329 average.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had no words for Judge’s performance up to this point.

“I’m out of adjectives. It’s just really impressive,” Boone said, via MLB.com.

No Yankees player has hit the Triple Crown since Mickey Mantle did it in 1956. The last American League player to reach the batting Triple Crown was Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera. Before Cabrera, it was Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

“Some great guys have done it,” Judge said. “It’s pretty special, but I think I’m a long ways away from that.”

In extra innings, Gleyber Torres came up with the bases loaded in two outs, and he came up clutch with a bases-clearing double.

Torres has been swinging a hot bat recently after a historically bad slump – from July 17 this past Friday, he was slashing just .177/.222/.286 with 13 RBI. However, in his last three games, he is 5-for-14 (.357) with eight RBI and three extra-base hits.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.