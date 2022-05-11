Aaron Judge contract talks won’t be discussed publicly, Yankees GM Brian Cashman says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hours after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge mashed a three-run walk-off homer to beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, general manager Brian Cashman nixed contract extension talk.

Cashman spoke to reporters Wednesday before the Yankees took on Toronto in a matinee at the stadium. He said he wasn’t going to talk about progress in their extension talks with Judge.

“We’re not going to talk about it now going forward. Whether that means we’re not going to talk, I’m not saying that, but we’re not going to talk about it (publicly). But he’s been great. But that’s no surprise, because he is great,” he said, via The Athletic.

The two sides had set an opening day deadline to get a deal done, but negotiations never yielded the deal either side was hoping for.

Cashman told reporters last month the team offered the Yankees slugger an eight-year contract worth between $230.5 million and $234.5 million, the difference to have been determined in arbitration for this year’s salary.

Judge’s reps were seeking a nine-year deal and more than Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout makes annually. The sought-after deal would reportedly have been somewhere around $319.6 million in total. Trout makes about $35.5 million annually. He signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019. Judge could become a free agent in November.

The outfielder said in April he was disappointed a deal couldn’t get done.

“I’m just disappointed because I think I’ve been vocal about I want to be a Yankee for life. I want to bring a championship back to New York. I want to do it for the fans here. They’re family. This is home for me, and not getting that done right now, it stinks,” he said.

“At the end of the year, I’m a free agent. I can talk to 30 teams, and the Yankees will be one of those 30 teams. So, it’s always nice to try to wrap something up sooner, the better. But like I said, we weren’t able to get it done, and now it’s on the baseball.”

Judge’s homer on Tuesday was his 10th of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.