Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée rips jokes made about late tight end on Tom Brady roast special

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée was no fan of some of the jokes that the former New England Patriots tight end was the subject of during Tom Brady’s Netflix special on Sunday night.

Shayanna Jenkins told TMZ Sports she was upset with the comedic slights. Brady, Nikki Glaser and others were among those mocking the late tight end.

“It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world,” she told the outlet, adding that he was someone their daughter viewed in a positive light.

Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 of the killing of Odin L. Lloyd. In 2017, he was acquitted of a double-murder six years prior, but he died by suicide in prison later that year.

He was apparently not off limits during the night as Jenkins wished, according to TMZ Sports.

“The bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then – block, catch, don’t murder,” Brady said.

Tony Hinchcliffe suggested comedian Kevin Hart was standing on the stool that Hernandez used to die by suicide.

Comedian Nikki Glaser added: “Give it up for zero-time Super Bowl champion Randy Moss! Why don’t you have a ring? What the hell, man, you’re one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring – around his neck.”

Hernandez played three seasons with the Patriots before he was arrested.

