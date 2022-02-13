Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win Super Bowl LVI: report

If the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, Aaron Donald could potentially retire.

Rodney Harrison and Michele Tafoya of NBC reported pregame that the star defensive tackle could consider retirement if he ends up winning the first championship of his Hall of Fame career.

“He’s big on legacy,” Harrison said during the live broadcast. “He doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility he could walk away from the game and retire.”

Donald, 30, is already considered to be one of the greatest defenders in league history.

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, 98 career sacks, and all-decade honors for the 2010s.

This past season, Donald racked up 84 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles.