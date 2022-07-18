76ers’ Joel Embiid really enjoys himself at California wedding

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was at a wedding over the weekend and looked like he was having a great time dancing the hora.

Embiid appeared to be on hand for the wedding of Michael Ratner, who worked with the NBA center on a documentary about his journey from Cameroon to Kansas, according to the New York Post. The wedding reportedly took place in Napa, California.

Embiid was the 7-foot, 280-pound player in the dance circle. He was also, somehow, lifted up on a chair as well.

The five-time NBA All-Star who has finished runner-up in MVP voting the last two seasons definitely deserved some rest and relaxation after the season he put together for the 76ers in 2021-22.

The 2021-22 season was his best. He played in a career-high 68 games. He had a career-high 30.6 points per game average. He also averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 assists, 1/5 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Philadelphia didn’t exactly finish the season the way it wanted to.

The 76ers, while acquiring James Harden to bolster the backcourt, finished 51-31 and got the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team beat the Toronto Raptors in six games but lost to the Miami Heat in the semifinals in six games.

With James Harden likely to return next season, the 76ers are likely to be primed and ready to compete for an NBA title once again.