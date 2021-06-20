76ers' Joel Embiid fined $35G for his role in altercation during Game 6 vs. Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 for his role in an altercation with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the fourth quarter of Game 6 on Friday night.

Embiid was fined for “escalating the on-court altercation” and Bruno Fernando of the Hawks was suspended for one game without pay because he left the bench area while the incident was happening.

Fernando will serve his suspension during Game 7 of the series on Sunday.

The incident occurred with 4:03 to go in the game when Embiid was called for an offensive foul. Both players were talking trash to each other while on the floor, and once they came to their feet, Embiid walked into Collins with his arms spread out.

Embiid and Collins were handed technical fouls for their roles during the skirmish.

After the game, Embiid said that he was being pushed from behind and he felt like the referees weren’t calling it “both ways.”

The 76ers and Hawks will square off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. Whoever advances will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.