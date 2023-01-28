76ers’ Joel Embiid fined $25,000 for D-Generation X celebration

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ Joel Embiid is forking up $25,000 for a raunchy celebration during the Sixers’ 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday.

After converting an and-one bucket, Embiid turned to the crowd and went way back in time to hype up fans.

He busted out the old Triple H/Shaun Michaels celebration from their D-Generation X days.

The NBA fined him for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

Kevin Durant, who was inactive Wednesday, tweeted that it was a “trash celebration.”

Embiid laughed it off.

It’s Embiid’s fourth fine of the season. The previous three had each been for $2,000 for technical fouls, one of which came in Wednesday’s game.

This is Embiid’s second fine outside of technical foul payments since the 2020-21 season. He was fined $35,000 that year for fighting on the court.

Philadelphia won the game in the face of some heated moments. Embiid and Nets guard Ben Simmons exchanged stares and words the entire night, and officials issued six technical fouls.

Embiid dropped 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory. He’s averaging 33.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.