76ers, James Harden finalize 2-year deal: reports

James Harden reportedly finalized his deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Harden and the 76ers agreed to a two-year deal worth $68 million that includes a player option for the second season, according to multiple reports. He will reportedly make $33 million this season, and he would make $35 million should he opt into the second season of his deal.

He will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than what he could have earned if he opted into his $47.4 million option on his original deal. Harden said he wanted to be more flexible and wanted the 76ers to add more pieces before taking any money from the team.

Philadelphia did add P.J. Tucker, who spent last season with the Miami Heat – the team that knocked Philadelphia out of the playoffs.

“We got some really good pieces this summer, so now it’s time for us to go do the hard work,” Harden told the Associated Press earlier in the week.

Tucker and Harden played together when both of them were on the Houston Rockets. Tucker told Fox News Digital earlier in the week he was excited to team up with Harden again.

The 76ers acquired Harden in a deadline trade with the Nets which saw Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry head to Brooklyn.

In 21 games with the 76ers, Harden averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Now, he gets a shot at a full season with Philadelphia and perennial MVP candidate Joel Embiid to see what the team can do.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.