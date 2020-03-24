76ers, Devils' employees will have salaries temporarily reduced due to coronavirus next month

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils will reportedly have their salaries temporarily reduced by up to 20 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic starting April 15.

The New York Times was first to report the pay cut for employees. It was later confirmed by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which currently owns the Sixers and Devils.

The salary reduction applies to all employees who have a salary of more than $50,000, and it will continue through June. Front office and coaching staff, and other employees with contracts, will be asked to participate, but they are not required to do so, according to the New York Times.

Both the NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended until further notice due to the virus. As of Tuesday, there is no timetable when they will resume play. According to ESPN, NBA owners and players “are bracing for the possibility of mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario.”

On the other hand, the NHL is on hold until at least mid-May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that no events or gatherings with 50 or more people shall take place for at least eight weeks.

There have been at least 46,000 coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. with at least 590 deaths.