76ers’ Danny Green exits Game 6 after suffering knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green exited Game 6 against the Miami Heat Thursday after suffering an apparent left knee injury.

Sixers center Joel Embiid was driving baseline and accidentally landed on Green as he went for a layup.

Green’s knee was caught between Embiid and Heat forward PJ Tucker when the Philly center gave some friendly fire. Early reports fear that Green suffered severe ligament damage.

The 34-year-old star had to be assisted off the court, unable to place weight on his left knee.

Philadelphia’s staff announced that Green was downgraded to OUT for the rest of Game 6 shortly after the injury.

OutKick’s ProFootballDoc reacted to the footage and assessed that Green “will miss a lot more than the rest of this game.”

Miami leads the series, 3-2, and is headed into the fourth quarter of Game 6 with momentum to close things out.

Stay tuned with OutKick as more details emerge on Green’s injury.