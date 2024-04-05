55 competitors were featured in WrestleMania 39: Where are they now?

WrestleMania 40 is nearly here with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns set to main-event each night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday.

Reigns defeated Rhodes to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, albeit with a little help from The Bloodline.

Since then, a lot has changed in WWE over the last year since the company took over Los Angeles and set attendance records at SoFi Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Let’s look at where each competitor from last year’s WrestleMania is right now.

1. Austin Theory had been teaming up with Grayson Waller since his showdown with John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The two had unsuccessfully challenged for the tag-team championship. Theory also had a scary moment with Carmelo Hayes on a Spanish Fly attempt. He will team with Waller in a six-pack ladder match for the WWE tag-team championships.

2. John Cena last had a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He was beaten soundly by Solo Sikoa. He was also a special referee for LA Knight’s win over The Miz at SummerSlam.

3. Angelo Dawkins and his Street Profits partner Montez Ford teamed with Bobby Lashley after moving from Raw to SmackDown. The group goes up against The Final Testament at WrestleMania 40.

4. Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins teamed with Bobby Lashley after moving from Raw to SmackDown. The group goes up against The Final Testament at WrestleMania 40.

5. Braun Strowman was last seen teaming with Ricochet on the May 1 episode of “Monday Night Raw.” But he’s been out of action since. He was featured in Peacock’s Bray Wyatt documentary.

6. Ricochet moved from SmackDown to Raw and feuded with Logan Paul ahead of the Money in the Bank ladder match. He went viral for performing a Spanish Fly on Paul during the match. He’s not on the WrestleMania 40 card.

7. Chad Gable became a fan favorite over the course of the year as he welcomed Otis, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa to the Alpha Academy. Gable nearly won the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther and lost a chance at a rematch against him at WrestleMania 40.

8. Otis has also become a fan favorite over the course of the year. Otis has tagged with all of his Alpha Academy stablemates but has been unable to attain gold.

9. Erik and Ivar were dominating as a tag team and may have even been on their way to winning gold. But he got injured back in September and has been off TV since Sept. 4.

10. Ivar has been working as a singles competitor since the departure of his Viking Raiders teammate. He’s been able to showcase his agility in the ring but hasn’t won in over a month. Gold has still eluded him.

11. Valhalla has been in the Viking Raiders’ corner since she returned to WWE. She has wrestled sparingly but did make an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble match in January. She did suffer a major defeat to Maxxine Dupri back in July.

12. Seth Rollins became the first World Heavyweight Champion after the belt was introduced for the Raw brand. He tried to convince Cody Rhodes to challenge him for his title and ended up teaming with him against Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night 1. He will also defend his title against Drew McIntyre on Night 2.

13. Logan Paul was a novelty in the WWE, but he burst onto the scene when he won the U.S. Championship from Rey Mysterio. He’s been on a tear since then and now has to defend his title in a triple-threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

14. KSI will likely be lurking in the background in Paul’s match at WrestleMania 40. But he and Paul were on SmackDown earlier this year when their Prime drink became the “official hydration drink” of WWE.

15. Trish Stratus eventually turned on Becky Lynch after their six-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39. Their feud culminated at WWE Payback with Becky Lynch winning in a cage with help from Zoey Stark.

16. Lita didn’t perform in WWE after WrestleMania Night 1. She was involved in an injury angle and hasn’t been seen on TV since.

17. Becky Lynch had a busy year. After feuding with Trish Stratus, Lynch went on to have a brief NXT Championship run before losing the belt to Lyra Valkyria. She went on a winning streak and helped her team win a War Games match against Damage CTRL. She failed to win the Rumble match but made up for it with a victory in the Elimination Chamber, which set her up for a title match at WrestleMania 40.

18. Bayley went from hated to loved after winning the Royal Rumble. All signs pointed to her Damage CTRL stablemates turning on her, and that’s exactly what they did. Bayley will challenge Iyo Sky for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

19. Dakota Kai was on the shelf for most of the year after tearing her ACL in May. She returned to support her Damage CTRL stablemates, and by the time she was ready for an in-ring return, she was the last person to turn on Bayley. She will be at WrestleMania 40 in a six-woman tag-team match with Kairi Sane and Asuka.

20. Iyo Sky was able to overcome Bayley and Becky Lynch in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to attain her shot at the women’s title. She cashed in the briefcase at SummerSlam and later defended the title at Fastlane. Now, she gets to defend the title against Bayley after leading the turn on her.

21. Rey Mysterio was the United States champion for a few months, winning it against Austin Theory in August. But he dropped the title to Logan Paul and was out with a torn meniscus. He only returned recently to confront Santos Escobar but ran into his son, Dominik, again. He will team up with Dragon Lee to take on Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 40.

22. Dominik Mysterio has been an integral part of The Judgment Day over the year. He briefly held the NXT North American Championship before losing it to Dragon Lee. His feud with Lee and his father will continue at WrestleMania 40.

23. Rhea Ripley has held the women’s championship for over a year. Now on RAW, she’s annihilated everyone who has come in her path, whether it’s been in Fatal 4 Ways or against someone like Nia Jax. She has Becky Lynch on her mind at WrestleMania 40.

24. Charlotte Flair went on a hiatus after her WrestleMania 39 loss to Ripley. She was in the title picture over the summer when Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and teamed up with Lynch, Bianca Belair and Shotzi to defeat Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, Flair tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in SmackDown in December with a nine-month recovery timeline.

25. Pat McAfee had been missing from the WWE fold after his impromptu match against The Miz. He returned to the company during the Royal Rumble as a guest commentator and the No. 22 entrant. After a switch-up in the commentary booth, McAfee was named the co-lead with Michael Cole for “Monday Night Raw.”

26. The Miz had an intense feud with LA Knight over the summer, which led to a match at SummerSlam with John Cena as the special referee. After the loss to LA Knight, The Miz put himself into the Intercontinental Championship picture and then found himself teaming up with R-Truth again in a feud with The Judgment Day. Awesome Truth will be in the six-pack ladder match for the tag-team championships.

27. George Kittle made a brief appearance at WrestleMania 39 but hasn’t appeared in the ring since. He helped the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance but fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

28. Kevin Owens was tag-team champion with Sami Zayn until Payback when Damien Priest and Finn Balor won in a street fight. Owens was eventually sent to SmackDown and challenged Logan Paul for the U.S. title but fell short thanks to some brass knuckles. Owens earned his way back into the U.S. title picture and a shot at it again at WrestleMania 40. But it will be a three-way match with Randy Orton inserted as well.

29. Sami Zayn’s trajectory changed dramatically as well. He went from being a tag-team champion to seeing his tag-team partner head to SmackDown, while his archrival, Jey Uso, returned to Raw. Zayn got a World Heavyweight Championship shot and an Intercontinental Championship shot over the last year. He was on Team Rhodes for the men’s War Games match and eventually went back into play for the Intercontinental title. He faces Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

30. Jey Uso became hot and cold with The Bloodline following his loss to Owens and Zayn. At one point, he was on Roman Reigns’ side. At another point, he was costing Reigns a match. Eventually, Uso left SmackDown and joined Raw, where he became a major player, though a lot of the roster was suspicious of him because of his ties to The Bloodline. Things have boiled over with his brother, Jimmy, enough for the two to have a match at WrestleMania 40.

31. Jimmy Uso remained loyal to The Bloodline – at least for now. He’s been a thorn in his brother’s side since Jimmy left The Bloodline and embarked on his singles journey on Raw. He briefly fought with his brother in the ring in the Royal Rumble match. But after numerous brawls, the two will eventually face each other in the ring in Philadelphia.

32. Brock Lesnar started his feud with Cody Rhodes on the Raw after WrestleMania 39. After losing to Rhodes in the trilogy match at SummerSlam, he has not been seen on TV.

33. Omos took care of Elias in the Raw after WrestleMania. He had a match against Seth Rollins at Backlash in May and didn’t appear on TV again until the battle royale at SummerSlam. He participated in this year’s Royal Rumble as well, but he hasn’t been on TV since then.

34. MVP was in Omos’ corner at WrestleMania 39, but not much has happened for him since.

35. Ronda Rousey finished up her WWE run at SummerSlam, losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match. The two had lost the women’s tag-team championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Money in the Bank after winning it over Albya Fyre and Isla Dawn on SmackDown in June.

36. Shayna Baszler has stayed busy since her appearance at WrestleMania 39. She had a bit of a winning streak in the women’s division following her win over Rousey. She then found a new tag-team partner in Zoey Stark. She was in the women’s Royal Rumble match and the battle royale to try to make the Elimination Chamber.

37. Liv Morgan was getting extreme after WrestleMania 39, using high-flying maneuvers and even tables to do damage to her opponents. She and Raquel Rodriguez were women’s tag-team champions before losing it to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Morgan then suffered a shoulder injury that kept her out of action until the Royal Rumble. She was the runner-up for the second straight year. She made the Elimination Chamber but was the last person eliminated.

38. Raquel Rodriguez was a tag-team champion with Morgan until her partner got hurt again. She and Shotzi failed to recapture the championship. After Ripley attacked her and Morgan before a match to write off Morgan, Rodriguez was hurt in the scrum. She returned in August to challenge Ripley for the women’s championship but failed. Unfortunately, Rodriguez was to be sidelined sporadically as she dealt with mass cell activation syndrome. She has been off TV since Feb. 26.

39. Natalya was drafted to Raw after some time off following WrestleMania 39. She challenged for Ripley’s championship but was defeated in less than two minutes. She had a few more challenges for the title against Ripley but failed to break through. She tried to go after Lynch for the NXT Championship in September but lost as well. She then began teaming with Tegan Nox and has been with her since November, even earning a shot at tag-team gold. She then participated in the Royal Rumble match.

40. Shotzi became a fan favorite of sorts after WrestleMania 39. She had a feud with Damage CTRL in which some members shaved her head. It was later discovered that Shotzi had her head shaved as a tribute to her sister who was battling cancer. She was also on the War Games team to take on Damage CTRL in November. Unfortunately, Shotzi was bitten by the injury bug and suffered a torn ACL at NXT. She’ll be out for nine months.

41. Chelsea Green didn’t need a manager to have a great 2023-2024 after WrestleMania 39. She was drafted to Raw and finally ended a losing streak when she teamed with Sonya Deville. The two won a tag-team turmoil match to get a shot at the titles and defeated Morgan and Rodriguez for the championships. Unfortunately, Deville had to relinquish her title due to an injury. Piper Niven took her spot. The team would eventually lose to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Green later appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble.

42. Sonya Deville and Green had a solid run as tag-team champions during the summer and through the fall. But Deville suffered a torn ACL in August and has been out of action since.

43. Gunther really showcased his dominance at WrestleMania 39 and has not withered since then. He set the record for most cumulative days as Intercontinental Champion and had seemed unstoppable until his feud with Gable in which he nearly lost his belt. He finds himself in a match against Sami Zayn for his title at WrestleMania 40.

44. Sheamus had worked with the Brawling Brutes for a bit after his WrestleMania 39 showdown. However, the highlight came when he had the opportunity to go up against Edge in the superstar’s final match in WWE. He reportedly suffered an injury in September and has been out since.

45. Drew McIntyre can taste gold. He returned to the ring at Money in the Bank to attack Gunther and start a program with him. Gunther defended his title against McIntyre, starting his turn. McIntyre lambasted others on the Raw roster for welcoming Jey Uso, and then he tried to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins but failed. McIntyre was on The Judgment Day team for War Games and was among those who voiced their dissent when CM Punk returned. He took credit for injuring Punk at the Royal Rumble and eventually put himself back into the championship picture with a win at Elimination Chamber. He will have another match with Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

46. Bianca Belair may not be in the title picture this time around, but she will be in a WrestleMania program against Damage CTRL. The faction has been a thorn in her side the entire year as Iyo Sky cashed in on her at SummerSlam and won the title. Belair then lost to Sky at Crown Jewel. But Team Belair got some revenge at War Games with a victory over Damage CTRL. She was involved in the Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Bayley and later failed to win at Elimination Chamber. She will have some backup, though, at WrestleMania 40 when she takes on Damage CTRL with Jade Cargill and Naomi.

47. Asuka was drafted to SmackDown after her loss to Belair at WrestleMania. But she got her revenge at Night of Champions, regaining the title that Belair had held for 420 days. Asuka was later involved in a triple-threat match with Charlotte Flair and Belair where Sky cashed in and took home the title. Asuka joined Damage CTRL in November, turning on Belair and Flair in a 6-woman tag-team match. She’s been with Damage CTRL ever since and will team with Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai to take on Belair, Cargill and Naomi.

48. Snoop Dogg had an impromptu match with The Miz at WrestleMania 39. It’s unclear if he’ll be back for WrestleMania 40.

49. Shane McMahon was originally set for a match with The Miz at WrestleMania 39 but tore his quads. He’s been on the mend but hasn’t been out of the limelight since.

50. Edge was used sparingly since ending his feud with The Judgment Day in a Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor. He was drafted to SmackDown, competed for a spot in the World Heavyweight Championship picture, had a small tiff with Grayson Waller, and finished his run with a win over Sheamus. He’s since joined All Elite Wrestling.

51. Finn Balor and The Judgment Day grew stronger over the course of the year. Balor became one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions with Damien Priest. Balor became the 24th Grand Slam champion in WWE history. But he failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins in a heated feud and Judgment Day lost its War Games match. Balor and Priest will defend their tag titles in a six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

52. Solo Sikoa cost Rhodes the championship at WrestleMania 39 when he hit the Samoan Spike out of nowhere. He then squashed John Cena at Crown Jewel. He’s had feuds with LA Knight and A.J. Styles over the course of the year but has not been in title contention. Instead, Sikoa has been the enforcer of The Bloodline. He’s sure to be in Reigns’ corner come WrestleMania 40.

53. Paul Heyman has been the trusting wise man to Reigns throughout the year. Not only managing what was happening to the champion but doing his bidding within The Bloodline as well. He’s been keeping everyone in the faction in check for the most part. On Friday, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

54. Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE for nearly three years. Every opponent that has come in his way – at least in singles matches – has gone down. Reigns has defended the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against A.J. Styles, Randy Orton, LA Knight and Jey Uso since the last WrestleMania. This time, he will have to pull double duty. He will be with The Rock in a tag match against Rhodes and Rollins in Night 1. And if they win, Reigns will face off against Rhodes for the title in a Bloodline Rules match in Night 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

55. Cody Rhodes had to claw, tooth and nail to get back into the picture. He’s been the champion without a championship since he left SoFi Stadium last year. He went through Brock Lesnar, The Judgment Day and Shinsuke Nakamura on his way to winning the Royal Rumble for the second straight year. He’s now involved in a massive feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns and will have to deal with them both on his way to Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.