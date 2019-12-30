49ers win NFC West title thanks to heroic stop at 1-yard line against Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw made a heroic stop of Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister at the 1-yard line preventing a go-ahead touchdown and solidifying an NFC West title.

Hollister caught the pass from Russell Wilson right before the goal line and was immediately met by Greenlaw. Hollister appeared to have gotten the ball across the plane but his shoulder hit the ground before the ball was actually across the line.

San Francisco won the game 26-21 and claimed their first NFC West division title since the 2012 season

Before the final few plays, the Seahawks got the ball on the 1-yard line and spiked the ball before taking another snap. However, confusion from the offense drew a delay-of-game penalty and forced the Seahawks back further and appeared to have cost them in the end.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert scored two rushing touchdowns and Deebo Samuel had his own rushing touchdown in the win.

The Seahawks got two touchdown passes from Wilson – one to Tyler Lockett and the other to D.K. Metcalf. Marshawn Lynch scored a rushing touchdown in his first game back with Seattle.

The 49ers solidify the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The loss means the Seahawks will have to travel to Philadelphia and play the NFC East division champion Eagles next week.