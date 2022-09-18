49ers’ Trey Lance’s season over after suffering broken ankle vs. Seahawks

website maker

Trey Lance‘s season is over.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s Week 2 game and will have season-ending surgery on Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of the 49ers’ game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

With 2:20 left in the first, it seemed like his leg got stuck underneath him, and the broadcast showed an air cast around his ankle.

Lance was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after the San Francisco 49ers traded up to get him. But he learned from and was the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, beating the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in the process.

Lance was given the reins by general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan right when training camp started, but after failed attempts to trade Garoppolo, he and the Niners agreed on a restructured deal to bring him back as Lance’s backup.

Sunday was just the fourth start of Lance’s career — he made two starts last year while Garoppolo was injured.

Now, Garoppolo is right back into familiar territory, and he will be the one trying to get the Niners into the postseason for the third time in four years.

Lance struggled in his season debut last week — he completed just 13 of his 28 passes for 164 yards, and the Niners were stunned by the Chicago Bears in a 19-10 loss.

Next year will technically be Lance’s third in the league, but it will be a season of the Niners not exactly knowing what they have in who they think is their franchise QB.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks, 27-7.