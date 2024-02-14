49ers star Brandon Aiyuk gives cryptic response to whether he wants future with team

The San Francisco 49ers head to the offseason without a Vince Lombardi Trophy following their overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is one of many that still feels the sting of losing in the “Big Game,” but his answers about his future with the team might have 49ers fans a bit nervous.

Aiyuk has one more season left on his rookie contract after San Fran picked up his fifth-year option, which is only available for first-round picks. That is a fully-guaranteed $14.124 million to play in the Bay Area next season.

However, when asked about whether he wants to have long-term contract extensions with the front office this offseason, Aiyuk stood stoic with media all around him.

“If that’s the right move, yeah,” he said.

A follow-up question about what that “right move would look like” for Aiyuk, he was quick to respond.

“Being a champion,” he said.

The start of that conversation was whether Aiyuk wanted to get a “certain message” out about a potential extension, to which he said, “No.”

This conversation comes as those close to Aiyuk have used social media to potentially give a glimpse into his thought process for his NFL future.

Aiyuk’s girlfriend posted to TikTok saying, “It might be the last time we step foot at Levi’s cause we might not be here next season.”

Then, Aiyuk’s best friend, Draysean Hudson, posted a blunt explanation about the “exact reason why we leaving San Francisco.”

“Thank you 49ers for drafting my brother we are forever grateful,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Why does your all pro 1300 yard receiver have 3 catches in the Super Bowl??”

Aiyuk had three catches on six targets for 49 yards in the 25-22 overtime loss.

Finally, Aiyuk also had his own cryptic social media message.

“Don’t forget what got you there,” he wrote.

Aiyuk had a career year with the 49ers in 2023, posting 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns, which led to a second-team All-Pro nod.

But all these signs appear to be leading to a disgruntled player in Aiyuk, who again, is still under contract with the 49ers for one more season.

We’ll see how the offseason unfolds for the 49ers and whether Aiyuk’s intentions about his future with San Fran get more clear, because as of now, those waters look murky.