49ers’ Ricky Pearsall shooting has ‘another lesson,’ ex-NFL star says

Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson said Saturday night there was “another lesson” to take away from the shooting that left San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall wounded.

The 17-year-old reportedly tried to snatch Pearsall’s Rolex as he was on his way to an autograph signing. Pearsall’s mom, Erin, wrote on Facebook that the bullet had gone through his chest and exited his back, missing any vital organs. On Sunday, Pearsall was released from the hospital.

Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe talked about the Pearsall shooting in the hours after it was initially reported on “Nightcap.” The former Cincinnati Bengals star said there was another takeaway from the shooting.

“There’s another lesson in this – nothing is worth your life,” the former wide receiver said. “You can buy another Rolex. If someone is trying to take your car, you can buy another car.”

Sharpe asked Ochocinco whether he was giving up a material possession even if the robber didn’t have a weapon on him. Ochocinco said he still tries his best to avoid any further incident.

“I get what you’re saying Ocho. You’re right. You’re 1,000% right. I’ve been in that situation. But I didn’t turn around. I took his word for it,” Sharpe explained.

Pearsall, 23, had been walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun in the Union Square area, according to officials. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that more than one shot was fired.

“A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued, and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject.”

The gun allegedly belonged to the suspect and was recovered. Scott said that investigators believe the teen had acted alone, adding that there was no indication that Pearsall had been targeted because he is a football player.

Pearsall was drafted by the 49ers in the first round in April. He missed time during training camp with a few nagging injuries.

