49ers' Raheem Mostert, family concerned about return to football amid coronavirus pandemic

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has expressed concerns about returning to football during the coronavirus pandemic as his wife, Devon, is expecting the couple’s second child.

Mostert pre-emptively canceled an appearance at an event at the Santa Clara County Convention Center before the coronavirus outbreak exploded.

There were no sports disruptions at the time and Mostert was about a month removed from appearing in the Super Bowl.

“She [Devon, Mostert’s wife] has actually cried a couple of times just because she wants to make sure not only myself, but those 90 guys that are in the locker room, are going to all be safe, and their families as well,” the running back told reporters on Wednesday as the NFL mulls giving teams the green light to open training facilities.

NFL training camp is set to begin in late July and Mostert and his family know that he will be there when things start to open up again.

“She understands that no matter what, this is my job and I have to do what my job requires me to do, which is all fair,” Mostert said. “She’s excited as well. She wants football to be back and sports to be back, in general. … We don’t know what it’s going to take for us to be back out there on the field, testing every week and playing in a different state or what have you. We don’t know yet. That’s something that’s going to be determined once the time comes.”

Mostert is eager to build upon a breakout season with the 49ers. He had 772 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. He then put together an incredible performance in the NFC Championship game, rushing for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win.

San Francisco eventually lost in the Super Bowl, but Mostert is looking to improve upon his 2019 performance.

“I don’t want to be just one-dimensional,” he said. “I want to be multi-dimensional and being able to catch the ball out of the backfield is one of the things that I really pride myself on. Even lining up in the slot position. There’s multiple things I’ve been trying to work on. I’m just trying to get back to, you know, my wide receiver days when I was playing receiver in college. Just getting back used to everything and doing everything.”

