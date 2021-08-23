San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance put on a show in his preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Lance, who is competing for the starting quarterback job with Jimmy Garoppolo, was 8-for-14 with 102 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He helped San Francisco beat Los Angeles, 15-10.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game he wasn’t ready to officially name a starter for the 2021 season though Garoppolo was the top quarterback going into training camp. Shanahan said Sunday nothing has changed.

“The situation is pretty similar,” Shanahan said of the competition, via Pro Football Talk.

He added: “No, I’m not making that announcement. Nice try, though.”

LANCE THROWS 2 TDS PASSES AS 49ERS RALLY TO BEAT CHARGERS

Garoppolo only played one series in the game. He was 3-for-6 with 15 passing yards and an interception. He said he was taking the competition in stride.

“There’s just so many other things to worry about. Just, I’ll let the chips fall where they may type of thing,” he said.

San Francisco selected Lance with the No. 3 pick of the NFL Draft in the spring. It opened up questions over who will be the team’s starting quarterback come the start of the 2021 season. Garoppolo only played in six games in 2020. He had 1,096 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chargers’ only touchdown came in the second quarterback when Easton Stick found Joshua Palmer. Stick was 10-for-14 with 85 passing yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.