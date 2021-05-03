49ers players let Kyle Shanahan know they were still alive after the draft: report

Several San Francisco 49ers players reportedly texted coach Kyle Shanahan to let him know they were still alive Sunday.

Shanahan made strange comments last week when he was asked about the team’s draft plans and if quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was still going to be on the roster by the end of the event.

The coach responded: “I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday. So, that goes for all of us.”

Shanahan later admitted he “bombed’ the answer to the question.

“First of all, I’m glad you asked about Jimmy. I totally bombed that on Monday,” he said Friday, via Pro Football Talk. “I hated how that came off. I talked to Jimmy about it right away. I didn’t realize that when I did it. A person I have a relationship with, who sometimes, when he asks me what I think is a silly question, sometimes I mess with him back, and that’s kind of what I was doing. That was between me and that guy, had nothing to do with Jimmy when I said I didn’t know if we’d be alive on Sunday. I was just trying not to get my typical answer of, ‘Guys, anybody can be traded if you get a bunch of ones, John [Lynch] should trade me, and I shouldn’t be here on Sunday.’”

San Francisco ended up selecting QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick on Thursday.

The NFL Network reported the 49ers players made sure Shanahan knew they were still here.

It wasn’t clear whether Garoppolo was one of the players who texted his coach.