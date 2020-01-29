49ers owner Jed York reflects on death of Kobe Bryant and brother's suicide

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York reflected Wednesday on NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, saying he hopes his team will “make the most of the moment” as the sports world honors Bryant’s legacy.

“I lost my brother. He died by suicide a little over a year ago and that’s something that’s really stuck with me and that’s something that our team has really looked at and I think we always try to take it one day at a time and make the most of it,” York said on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.”

The last of the nine bodies were recovered Tuesday from the wreckage of a helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday, according to investigators.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six other passengers were killed, along with the pilot, when the chartered Sikorsky S-76B plowed into a fog-shrouded hillside in Calabasas, Calif. The retired NBA star was on his way to a youth basketball tournament in which Gianna was playing.

“When you look at Kobe, that passes well before his time and his daughter and the other young children that were on that crash, I don’t really have words … To say that your heart [is] broken, I don’t even think begins to cover it,” York said.

Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2 in Miami. Las Vegas oddsmakers have made Kansas City a slight one-point favorite in the game.

