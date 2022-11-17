49ers Kyle Shanahan talks Jimmy Garoppolo’s cheerleader interaction: ‘It’s a tough life he’s got to live’

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joked about Jimmy Garoppolo’s interaction with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders on Monday night.

Garoppolo was sitting next to George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk at the Chase Center as the Warriors took on the San Antonio Spurs. Every Warriors cheerleader came up to personally greet Garoppolo as they walked off the floor. His teammates only received minimal interaction.

Shanahan joked in an interview on KNBR radio on Wednesday he was not surprised about it.

“It’s a normal thing. I’ve been at fundraisers with him, and it’s a tough life he’s got to live,” he said on the “Murphy & Mac” show. “It’s unbelievable. I’ve seen it before, though, so it doesn’t surprise me.”

Shanahan was then asked about the other three offensive players only receiving the minimal interactions.

“They’re decent-looking guys, right? Hey play for us. They’re nothing. … If you want to not be noticed, just sit next to [Garoppolo].”

Kittle insisted separately on 95.7 The Game all the women came to say hello to everyone but joked they left McCaffrey “out to dry.”

“The best part about that, too, that wasn’t the Golden State dancers,” Kittle said on the “Damon & Ratto” show. “That was the–I’m not gonna say elderly–I’m going to say the older dancers that came up to say ‘Hi’ to us, which made it 10 times better. Because they were all just the biggest fans. I will say, they were all very, very infatuated with Jimmy G.”