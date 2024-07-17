49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk wants to ‘represent our country’ in flag football during 2028 Olympics

News that flag football will be a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has piqued the interest of many NFL stars who would love to showcase their skills on the global stage.

Add San Francisco 49ers veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk to that list.

“I 100% want to play flag football in 2028,” Juszczyk told Fox News Digital in an interview on Tuesday. “And whoever’s in charge of that selection committee, please go watch my 2022 Pro Bowl highlight tape. That is my resume for the Olympics. Hopefully, I can find a way to get in there.”

The NFL Pro Bowl introduced flag football into its festivities in recent years, and Juszczyk was running all over the field with flags on his hips in the friendly exhibition against his fellow stars in the league.

But simply being able to call himself an Olympian isn’t the only reason the Harvard product wants to play in 2028.

His United States pride is the main reason for wanting to get out there in Los Angeles on the gridiron.

“I’ve always said, not that it’s a regret of mine, but something I wished I had the opportunity to do was compete in the Olympics and represent your country. I think that is so, so cool and special and unique,” Juszczyk said while also discussing the Purina for the Win Challenges.

“Football, we just haven’t had that opportunity. But now to have something with flag football would be really cool. I’m all on board if they’re interested and, at the time, need a 37-year-old fullback to go out there and represent our country. I’m ready.”

Juszczyk is set for year 12 in the NFL this season at 33 years old, and who knows if he’ll still be throwing blocks, catching passes and scoring touchdowns by the time the 2028 Olympics comes around.

But there are many NFL stars who agree with Juszczyk, saying they would love to represent the United States in an event that surely should lead to a gold medal with football being the country’s biggest sport.

Among them was Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, who recently told the “Pardon My Take” podcast that he’d definitely be willing to play for Team USA in 2028.

“I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team,” Burrow said. “Like me, Ja’Marr (Chase), Justin (Jefferson), me and my friends out there playing football. … I think it’d be really cool.”

Burrow even said what many were thinking: It’d be “embarrassing” if the U.S. didn’t win gold in flag football in four years.

Other players who have shown interest to date are Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With other professional leagues seeing their stars participate in the Olympics – many NBA players will be representing the United States in Paris next month – there will surely be more in the NFL who wish to participate four years from now.

Juszczyk is now focused on making it back to the Super Bowl this season for some redemption after losing to the Chiefs in February, but he’s putting his hat in the ring now for the chance to be playing football for the United States.

