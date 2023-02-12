49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes a shot at Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, questions QB’s ability to throw

The San Francisco 49ers were dominated in the NFC championship game less than two weeks ago.

But some of the Niners’ players are still talking about the 31-7 loss to the Eagles. San Francisco was forced to put in veteran backup quarterback Josh Johnson when rookie starter Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury early in the first quarter.

All-Pro kicker Robbie Gould not only seems to feel like the injuries ruined the 49ers’ chances of winning, but he was also unimpressed with how the opposing team’s quarterback played in the game.

Gould took a swipe at Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts in an interview with The 33rd Team.

“If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you’re going to have probably a pretty solid day on defense,” Gould said.

Other 49ers players have made their feelings about the game clear. Star running back Christian McCaffrey has also made comments about how the NFC title game played out.

“It’s tough to win a football game in the NFL without a quarterback, let alone the NFC championship game,” McCaffrey told “PFT Live” earlier this week. “I wish they had changed the rule where you’re allowed to carry three. … I think they should change that. It’s not good for us, obviously. It’s not good for fans watching to not have a quarterback. I hope there’s something they do with that moving forward so that you can stay in the fight.”

McCaffrey followed up those comments by mentioning in a separate interview with FanDuel’s Kay Adams that he felt like the NFC title was “stolen” from the 49ers.

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has even questioned the Eagles’ defense.

During the game, Johnson suffered a concussion in the third quarter. Purdy was forced to return to the game, but he could not throw a pass and handed the ball off the rest of the game.

Hurts refined his throwing during the offseason, and the fourth-year quarterback threw for a career-high 3,701 yards over 15 games. He also had a 66.5% completion percentage, his best since he entered the NFL.

He was still efficient with his legs and rushed for 760 yards. Hurts earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was an MVP candidate most of the season.