49ers' Jordan Reed scores first touchdown since 2018

The San Francisco 49ers were without All-Pro tight end George Kittle on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets, but they had a familiar face take his place.

Tight end Jordan Reed, who battled several concussions during his time with Washington and almost retired due to the severe head injuries, made his presence felt in Kittle’s absence.

Reed scored two touchdowns against the Jets. The first touchdown catch was his first since Week 11 in 2018.

His first score came with 10:01 to go in the second quarter. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found Reed for an 18-yard strike on third-and-8, capping an impressive 14-play, 67-yard drive to put San Francisco up 14-3 at that point in the game.

Reed’s second score came on the 49ers’ ensuing possession. He hauled in a 4-yard touchdown from Garoppolo, putting the finishing touches on a 13-play, 80-yard drive, giving the 49ers a 21-3 heading into the half.

Reed finished with seven receptions for 50 yards and two scores.

The 49ers won the game, 31-13.