49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo steps out of the end zone for safety, ex-Lions QB feels vindicated

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to lose track of where he was in the end zone in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Garoppolo and the 49ers were pinned back near their own end zone. Garoppolo took a few steps back in the pocket and didn’t see that his feet were out of bounds. Because Garoppolo was in the back of the end zone, the Broncos were awarded two points and the ball.

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) gestures after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was called for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky was immediately talked about on social media when Garoppolo stepped out of bounds. Orlovsky in the back of the end zone trying to escape the Minnesota Vikings’ blitz during a game in October 2008.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Orlovsky, now an NFL analyst for ESPN, felt vindicated.

Garoppolo’s safety made it 7-5 with the 49ers in the lead. Mike Purcell was credited with the sack.

Garoppolo was making his first start of the 2022 season. Trey Lance was lost for the rest of the year after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles in the huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Garoppolo was named the starter for the rest of the season. He was initially being shopped around for a trade but the 49ers couldn’t find a suitor and instead restricted his deal in order for him to become a free agent next offseason without San Francisco using the franchise tag on him.