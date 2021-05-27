49ers' Jeff Wilson suffers torn meniscus trying to stand up after workout, GM says

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson will start the 2021 season a bit behind after he suffered a torn meniscus during a post-weightlifting incident last week.

Wilson is expected to miss the start of the season and could return by at least Week 8, ESPN reported Wednesday. His timeline for recovery is expected to be between four and six months.

49ers general manager John Lynch opened up about Wilson’s injury and told reporters it was a bit of a freak accident. He said Wilson suffered the injury in the locker room after working on his legs.

“He was sitting down, talking to some teammates, he got up and as he got up and turned, felt a pop in his knee and kind of got stuck,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And he could tell something was wrong.

“I just spoke with Jeff, and he’s a little embarrassed about how it happened, but that’s how it happened, and he’s over the devastation. From a team standpoint, I can tell you that we’re going to have his back. We’re excited about Jeff and his prospects for this season.”

San Francisco was dealt blow after blow last season. The team lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert on offense for most of the year. Wilson stepped up.

In 12 games in 2020, Wilson ran for 600 yards on 126 carries and scored seven touchdowns. He also had 13 catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns.