49ers’ George Kittle wears famous Jimmy Garoppolo on his shirt after win over Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle appeared to have Jimmy Garoppolo on his mind as he helped the team wrap up an NFC West title on Thursday night with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle, after catching four passes for 93 yards with touchdowns, came out to the Amazon postgame booth with Brock Purdy to meet Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Andrew Whitworth, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman. While Purdy was wearing the division-clincher T-shirt, Kittle’s white shirt showed where his mind was at.

“Feels great, baby,” Kittle’s shirt read.

He attributed the quote to Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a broken foot.

The famous Garoppolo quip came back in October 2019 after the 49ers’ own Thursday night win over the Arizona Cardinals. FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews asked Garoppolo how it felt to keep his winning streak going. The quarterback replied, “It feels great, baby. Happy Halloween.”

The seemingly innocuous comment sparked criticism on Twitter toward the quarterback.

He told reporters later he didn’t expect the remark to blow up.

“I say ‘baby’ like 500 times a game to my teammates and stuff. It wasn’t like that,” he added.

San Francisco is feeling even better now with a playoff spot and a division title locked up. San Francisco only allowed 13 points to the Seahawks on Thursday night. The team hasn’t allowed 20 or more points since their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve only done that twice this season.