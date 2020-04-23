49ers' George Kittle offers advice to future draft picks: 'Believe in yourself'

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle offered some words of wisdom to the young college prospects who are about to enter the NFL through the draft over the next three days.

The 49ers selected Kittle in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Iowa. He posted pictures on Instagram remembering that he was listed as an “athlete” and a “fullback” before the 49ers selected him and helped make him into the All-Pro tight end he is today.

He also urged the youngsters to “believe in yourself,” even if you’re not taken where you thought you would have been.

“The Draft signals the start of a new journey for so many around the country! Going into college I was labeled ‘athlete’ because I was a tall and lanky kid. In 2017 I was labeled a ‘fullback’ because I lacked the desired size to play inline,” Kittle wrote.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t fit the mold, it doesn’t matter what day you’re drafted, or if you’re the 1st pick of the 8th round. Your dream is your dream! Believe in yourself, show up and take advantage of the opportunity!”

It took three seasons for Kittle to turn from some unknown from Iowa into the dangerous receiver in the 49ers’ offense.

Last season, Kittle caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He played in 14 games and helped San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance.