49ers’ George Kittle makes incredible catch to help set up go-ahead touchdown

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle showed off his epic concentration skills in the third quarter of their NFC divisional round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy faked a handoff and then fired a pass toward the tight end. It appeared the ball was going to go off Kittle’s fingertips, but he managed to tip the ball to himself and hauled it in for a catch, somehow avoiding a big hit from Cowboys defenders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL fans watching the game at home were stunned by the incredible catch.

It was a 30-yard pass play that helped San Francisco get down the field.

COWBOYS’ BRETT MAHER HAS EXTRA-POINT ATTEMPT BLOCKED AS WOES CONTINUE; TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT LEADS THE REACTIONS

Later in the drive, Kittle was being matched up by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson down the field on 3rd down. Purdy would get sacked but Kittle would get held. The Wilson penalty gave San Francisco some more life.

Christian McCaffrey would later score a touchdown to give San Francisco the 16-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco was looking to get back to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season and the third time in the last four seasons.

The 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021-2022 NFC Championship Game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys haven’t been to a conference title game since the 1995 season. It was also the last season the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.