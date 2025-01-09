49ers’ general manager drops the hammer on Brock Purdy’s future after disappointing season

It was a tough season for the San Francisco 49ers, and with it came Brock Purdy’s worst stretch as a starter.

Certainly, Purdy did not benefit from injury issues all over the offense, most notably from Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, butPurdy’s numbers were worse in 2024 than last season.

He threw for roughly 400 fewer yards, went from 31 touchdowns to 20, and threw one more interception (12) than he did in 2023. After posing QB ratings of 107.3 and 113.0, it dipped to 96.1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, though, general manager John Lynch has no plans on letting Purdy walk out the door.

“What we know about Brock is that he’s our guy. We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time,” Lynch told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s done so much for our organization. He’s won big games and had a little tougher task, as we all did this year, with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. We just never could string games where we were all together. And through that, he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level, so we have every interest in him being around.”

EAGLES’ JALEN HURTS, DEALING WITH CONCUSSION, TAKES STEP FORWARD FOR POTENTIAL PLAYOFFS RETURN

Purdy is eligible for a large contract extension – as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, his base salary this past season was less than $1 million. He could see a wild increase, as Spotrac says his market value is $59.7 million annually, which would be the largest in the league.

The site says he could be slated for a four-year deal worth nearly $239 million, which would be more than Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If he were to sign such a deal, he’d become the 14th QB in NFL history to surpass to $200 million mark, with each of the previous contracts having begun since 2020.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.