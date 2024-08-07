49ers’ Christian McCaffrey’s Week 1 status in question after injury

The San Francisco 49ers‘ quest to get over the Super Bowl hump hit a bump Tuesday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey will miss a “couple weeks” because of a calf injury.

McCaffrey played in 10 total games from 2020 to 2021 due to injuries.

The 49ers’ season doesn’t start for another five weeks. So, that gives McCaffrey plenty of time to return. But Shanahan did note that McCaffrey will not participate in the preseason.

It has become increasingly rare to see star veterans get action in the preseason. So, who knows whether McCaffrey would have even seen a snap anyway. He’s played in just two preseason games since 2019.

It also should be noted that McCaffrey is on the cover of Madden 25, and fans are nervous that this is the rebirth of the so-called Madden Curse.

Earlier in the 21st century, cover athletes for the game often had tumultuous seasons immediately after. Dante Culpepper (2001), Donovan McNabb (2006), Shaun Alexander (2007) and Vince Young (2008) are some of the most notable examples.

However, there hasn’t been a “curse” since Rob Gronkowski graced the cover in 2016 and then posted the worst numbers of his career.

The Niners suffered a couple other blows. Backup running back Elijah Mitchell injured his hamstring, and rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall aggravated a shoulder injury.

McCaffrey ran for a league-leading and career-high 1,459 yards last season, and his 21 total touchdowns were both an NFL high and a career best.

San Fran opens its season Sept. 9 when it hosts the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

San Fran opens its season Sept. 9 when it hosts the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."