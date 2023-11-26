49ers’ Christian McCaffrey appears to pray before record-breaking game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey put on a show Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

The two-time Pro Bowler rushed for 119 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground, setting the 49ers franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season, with 11, according to The Athletic.

Prior to the game, McCaffrey’s fiancée – Olivia Culpo – shared a video to her Instagram story of the 49ers star kneeling and appearing to pray in the endzone before kickoff.

McCaffrey and Culpo announced their engagement in an Instagram post at the beginning of April.

San Francisco defeated Seattle 31-13, the first Thanksgiving Day victory for the organization since 1972.

McCaffrey and his teammates celebrated with a classic Thanksgiving meal after moving to 8-3 on the year.

“That was awesome,” McCaffrey said, according to ESPN. “It was actually really good turkey, too. I have no idea how they kept all of the dishes hot . . . but the turkey was really good, well cooked. It wasn’t dry at all, and like I said, still hot, which was impressive for being 20 minutes after the game.”

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 209 yards but had an interception returned for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

Purdy bounced back, putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 28-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

“Ice in his veins. He’s such a good player,” McCaffrey said of Purdy. “He makes plays all over the field, and watching how consistent he is back in the huddle. He’s never too high. He’s never too low. Anytime he’s got the ball in his hands, if there is a play to be made, he can make it.”

The 49ers have won three games in a row since their three-game losing streak earlier in the year.

San Francisco now has a two-game lead over Seattle in the NFC West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.