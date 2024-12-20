49ers’ Brock Purdy impresses after gifting offensive lineman brand new cars for Christmas

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy joked last Christmas that he could not afford the traditional gifts given to the offensive lineman because of his rookie contract, but this year is a different story.

The 24-year-old signal caller surprised his teammates with quite the gift this holiday season, gifting them all brand-new cars.

“Boys, I just want to say Merry Christmas. I got some gifts for you guys – sorry for the wait but if you want to follow me outside,” Purdy said in a video shared by the team on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Once outside, the team saw nine brand-new cars: five Toyota Sequoias and four Toyota Tundras.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe this,” offensive tackle Nick Zakelj said with a laugh.

“Listen to the purr,” guard Aaron Banks said as he revved the engine. “Purdy, that purr is Purdy.”

“My mind is blown, honestly,” offensive tackle Jaylon Moore added. “This is probably the greatest gift I ever got in my life.”

Last season, star running back Christian McCaffrey gifted the offensive linemen a custom golf bag, a certificate for fitted golf clubs and a bottle of tequila – a gesture usually reserved for the quarterback.

49ERS’ DEOMMODORE LENOIR TORCHES SUSPENDED TEAMMATE FOR REFUSAL TO ENTER GAME: ‘LOST ALL RESPECT’

“Financially, I wouldn’t be able to cover that right now,” Purdy joked with reporters at the time. “Shout-out to him. Everyone loved it. So, thank you, Christian.”

Purdy is still on his rookie deal, a contract that pays him $985,000 this season. However, the fourth-year quarterback is due for a massive payday.

As the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, “Mr. Irrelevant” stunned fans during his rookie season when he took over the starting role as the third-string quarterback following injuries to Trey Lance and eventually Jimmy Garoppolo.

He led the team all the way to the NFC Championship before suffering a devastating injury to his throwing arm. He returned the following season to lead the Niners all the way to the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, the 49ers are expected to lock down Purdy with a massive long-term contract extension in the offseason.

“I think Brock has done nothing but play at a very, very high level,” tight end George Kittle said recently of what Purdy’s new deal might look like, per NBC Sports. “The nice thing about contracts is when you play at a high level, you can compare yourself to other people in the league and when other guys are getting paid $50-60 million, and you’re a better quarterback than they are, it’s hard not to get that same amount of money.”