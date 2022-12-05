49ers’ Brock Purdy gets big support from veteran linebacker

Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes in his fourth career NFL game for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy, a seventh-round draft pick from Iowa State, was 25-for-37 with 210 passing yards and had an interception for good measure but was able to pick up where Garoppolo left off. It is unclear whether Purdy will get the start for the team’s Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but linebacker Fred Warner expressed confidence the rookie can come in and perform.

“He’s played against the best defense in the league for the past 13 weeks,” Warner said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’ll be fine.”

Purdy understood he had to be ready to finish out the season and try to guide this team to the playoffs.

“Sadly, [injuries are] part of the game. I love Jimmy, what he’s done in terms of taking me in, and being a brother to me, just telling me little things,” Purdy said, via 49ers Webzone. “And his experiences so far in his career that have helped him, he shares them with me. He’s not a secretive guy or anything. He wants the guys in that room to be better, to push him as well.

“So to see him go down like that, it’s like, man, that sucks. Also, I have to be ready to roll for the rest of the game. My heart feels for him, and he’s a brother of mine. Just like the situation with Trey (Lance), when he went down, it sucks seeing your guys go down like that, but you’ve got to roll, and you’ve got to find ways to win.”

San Francisco moved to 8-4 with the win.