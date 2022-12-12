49ers’ Brock Purdy breaks out in win over Bucs, hits historic milestone in beating Tom Brady

It was a Purdy good day for “Mr. Irrelevant” and the San Francisco 49ers.

Brock Purdy made his first career start on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft guided the team to a 35-7 victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Purdy’s big first half boosted the 49ers’ scoring. He had three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, as San Francisco got off to a 28-0 lead. San Francisco didn’t really need much from there as they opened the second half with a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Christian McCaffrey.

The defense then turned up a notch. Brady would get a touchdown pass to Russell Gage in the third quarter, but there was no real hope for a comeback. Brady threw two interceptions in the second half and Rachaad White fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter to really put the finishing touches on the game.

Brady finished 34 of 55 with 253 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two picks. Chris Godwin had five catches for 54 yards and Mike Evans had four catches for 44 yards.

BUCS’ TOM BRADY RAGES AT OFFICIAL OVER MISSED PASS INTERFERENCE CALL VS. 49ERS

But the story was about Purdy.

The former Iowa State standout became the first quarterback to beat Brady in their first career start. He finished 16 of 21 with 185 passing yards. He had a touchdown pass to McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk and ran one in himself.

McCaffrey finished with 119 yards on the ground as well as two catches for 34 yards. Aiyuk led the team with two catches for 57 yards.

San Francisco lost Deebo Samuel in the second quarter. He was carted off the field with what the 49ers called an ankle injury.

The defense kept Brady at bay for the entire game but failed to pick up a sack. Dre Greenlaw led San Francisco with 15 total tackles and an interception. Tashaun Gipson Sr. also had a pick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco improved to 9-4 on the year and Tampa Bay fell to 6-7.