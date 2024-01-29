49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk talks spectacular TD catch vs Lions: ‘Great luck’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made one of the wildest plays of the team’s 17-point comeback victory against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

With 6:29 left in the third quarter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy cocked back and threw a deep pass in Aiyuk’s direction. The ball bounced off the helmet of Lions defensive back Kindle Vildor and into the hands of Aiyuk, who scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to one score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 49ers receiver was asked about the catch after the game.

“Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe. And y’all know what that means,” Aiyuk told Fox’s Erin Andrews. “So, that’s all I can say because other than that I don’t know. Just great luck, God was with us today, great win, bang bang Niner gang.”

WATCH THE MOMENT ON X.

Aiyuk finished the game with three catches for 68 yards and the touchdown.

Purdy was 20-for-31 with 267 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Christian McCaffrey ran for two touchdowns along with 90 yards on the ground.

49ERS, CHIEFS MEET IN SUPER BOWL REMATCH AS KANSAS CITY LOOKS TO ACCOMPLISH HISTORIC FEAT

San Francisco outscored Detroit 27-7 in the second half to come back and win the game 34-31.

“No one was rah-rah,” Purdy said of the comeback. “No one was freaking out. It’s football. There’s a lot of experienced guys on this team, veteran guys who have been in crazy situations. We were just like, ‘We have to do our job.’”

The 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s been unfinished business for a while, man. Our team was set out for this for a long time,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s been a long year to get to this point, and we got it done today. It was hard at the beginning, but the character we have in our team, the type of guys we have, we can’t wait to get to Vegas, man.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.