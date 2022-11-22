49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk clips cameraman with ball during touchdown celebration

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk scored two touchdowns in the team’s 38-10 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, but on his second score, he accidentally injured a cameraman.

Aiyuk caught his second touchdown pass late in the third quarter – a 13-yard pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Part of Aiyuk’s celebration was to throw the ball against the wall, but cameramen aligned the wall of Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Aiyuk nailed one cameraman near the groin.

Once he knew what he did, Aiyuk was in disbelief. He and his 49ers teammates came over to check on the cameraman to make sure he was OK. He was and laughed off the error.

Aiyuk only had two catches for 20 yards – both of those catches happen to be touchdowns. It was the second two-score game of his career. He recorded his first multi-touchdown game in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the team’s website.

The third-year receiver has a career-high six touchdowns this season. He also has 46 catches for 587 yards.

Garoppolo finished 20-for-29 with 228 passing yards and four touchdowns. Garoppolo’s two other touchdowns were thrown to George Kittle. The superstar tight end had four catches for 84 yards, leading the 49ers in the receiving. Deebo Samuel had a rushing touchdown.

San Francisco moved to 6-4 with the win. Arizona fell to 4-7.