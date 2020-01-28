49ers assistant Katie Sowers believes head coaching job is in the cards

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers has no doubts about her ability to become an NFL head coach sometime in the future.

Sowers will become the first female and first openly gay coach to appear in the Super Bowl when her team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Sowers was asked Monday at the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night if she had a head coaching job on her mind, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Absolutely. Wherever I can impact the game, I will continue to work and to be the best I can be and if that opportunity comes up, and that’s where I truly be a game-changer, that’s the step I’ll take.”

Sowers added in a separate interview on NFL Network that she hoped she’s not the last.

“Being the first, it is historic,” she said. “I mean, there always has to be a first to make change. But the most important thing that I continue to say is just to make sure I’m not the last.”

Sowers posted her victory celebration after San Francisco won the NFC Championship.

Sowers, 33, became the second female NFL coach when she joined the team in 2017 as a seasonal offensive assistant. She told PEOPLE magazine in November that her historic standing in the league won’t define her career.

“When you ask any of the coaches who work with me, often they’ll get asked about working with a female,” she told People magazine. “To them, it’s not even something that they think about — and it’s not something that I truly think about. They see me for who I am as a coach, and not a female coach.”

Sowers played professional football in the Women’s Football Alliance and was a member of the U.S. women’s national football team. The national team won the IFAF Women’s World Championship in 2013. She started her career as a wide receivers intern with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and was an intern scout until 2017, when she joined the 49ers.