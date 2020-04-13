49ers' Arik Armstead says he didn't expect team to trade DeForest Buckner

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead admitted Thursday he was shocked when he learned the team traded DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

Armstead explained on KNBR 680 he didn’t get any inkling the team was looking to trade Buckner and that it came as a “shock” to him when he heard about it. The 49ers traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick.

“It was a shock. You know, I was confused and I didn’t really expect that,” Armstead said. “Super excited and happy for him. Me and him actually have been working out for a few weeks now, so we’ve been able to hang out and talk about it.

“God works in mysterious ways and we both believe things happen for a reason. It’s going to be weird not playing alongside each other anymore like we have done for about eight years, but I know he’s going to do amazing things up there with the Colts. I’m super happy for him.”

Armstead and Buckner led the 49ers to be one of the top-ranked defenses in the NFL last season.

Armstead recorded 10 sacks and 54 tackles with one fumble recovery last season. He played all 16 games. Buckner played all 16 games for the third consecutive season and record 7 1/2 sacks and 62 tackles. with four fumble recoveries.

San Francisco finished the season as NFC champions but lost in the Super Bowl.