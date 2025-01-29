3 star QBs, including top MVP candidates, will skip Pro Bowl Games after failing to make Super Bowl

The NFL was on a quest to find replacements for next weekend’s Pro Bowl Games after three stars opted out.

Normally, those who do not make the Super Bowl will head to the Pro Bowl.

But three playoff quarterbacks will be staying home this year.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels have all opted out.

Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens fell to Allen’s Buffalo Bills, 27-25, in the divisional round. Allen again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs and is now 0-4 against them in the postseason.

Daniels and the Washington Commanders were walloped by the Philadelphia Eagles, 55-23, in the NFC title game.

New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye is replacing Jackson on the AFC roster, Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson is filling in for Allen and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield was selected to fill Daniels’ spot.

Bills running back James Cook was named as a replacement for Derrick Henry of the Ravens. Buffalo center Connor McGovern was also tabbed as a replacement.

Jackson and Allen figure to be the top two finishers in the NFL MVP voting. It’s likely they’ll be in New Orleans next week, but not for the reason they had hoped.

The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and include skills competitions and a flag football game, replacing a game between the NFC and AFC that had b become practically unwatchable.