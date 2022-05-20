2026 FIFA World Cup location set to be announced next month

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16.

The much-anticipated announcement will set the stage for the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018.

There are 22 total candidates bidding for their chance to host stage matches during the 48-team tournament

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” FIFA vice-president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a release.

Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used.

The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites for the tournament. FIFA targeted mid-May for announcing site selections, and then pushed that back a month.

EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL: FRANKFURT TOPS RANGERS IN PENALTY SHOOTOUT FOR TROPHY

Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.

“During the past months we have had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a number of different topics. We are very thankful and impressed by how dedicated and innovative they all are,” Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournaments and events officer, said.

“The host cities will be absolutely key to ensuring the successful delivery of the competition. We look forward to working with them to deliver what will undoubtedly be the largest FIFA World Cup in history.”

Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA. At the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida, were cut.

FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, withdrew in April.

Montreal dropped out last August after the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. It was replaced in April by Vancouver, British Columbia, which made an initial bid in 2017, then said in March 2018 that it had been rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The remaining areas and stadiums:

UNITED STATES

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz StadiumBoston – Gillette StadiumCincinnati – Paul Brown StadiumDallas – AT&T StadiumDenver – Empower Field at Mile HighHouston – NRG StadiumKansas City – Arrowhead StadiumLos Angeles – Rose Bowl and SoFi StadiumMiami – Hard Rock StadiumNashville – Nissan StadiumNew York/New Jersey – MetLife StadiumOrlando – Camping World StadiumPhiladelphia – Lincoln Financial FieldSan Francisco – Levi’s StadiumSeattle – Lumen FieldWashington DC/Baltimore – M&T Bank Stadium

CANADA

Edmonton – Commonwealth StadiumToronto – BMO FieldVancouver – BC Place

MEXICO

Guadalajara – Estadio AkronMexico City – Estadio AztecaMonterrey – Estadio BBVA

The Associated Press contributed to this report.