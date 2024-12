Choose your Most Memorable Sports Moment of 2024.

Choose between the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, or LA Dodgers Shohei Ohtani becoming the first MLB player ever with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

Then see how your choice ranks and share the results with your friends.

Check back each day this week to pick your Most Memorable Moments of 2024.

Thanks for playing!